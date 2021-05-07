May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.