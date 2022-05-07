May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.