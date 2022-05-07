Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tu…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. T…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.