May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

