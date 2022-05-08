May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.