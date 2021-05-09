 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

