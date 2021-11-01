For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morga…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s to…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. W…