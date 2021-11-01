 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

