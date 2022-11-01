Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.