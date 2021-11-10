This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Take a closer look at what's driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
