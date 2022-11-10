This evening in Morganton: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
