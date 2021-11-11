This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
