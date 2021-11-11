 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

