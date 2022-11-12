 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

