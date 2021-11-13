Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
