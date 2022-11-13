 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

