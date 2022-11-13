This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
