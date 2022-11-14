This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
