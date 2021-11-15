 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

