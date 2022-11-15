 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

