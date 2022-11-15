Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
