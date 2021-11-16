Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
