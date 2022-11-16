 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

