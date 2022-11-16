Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
