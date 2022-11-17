Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees toda…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will b…