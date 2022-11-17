Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.