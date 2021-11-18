Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
