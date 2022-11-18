Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
