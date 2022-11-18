 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert