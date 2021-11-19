Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
