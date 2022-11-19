 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert