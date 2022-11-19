Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
