Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

