Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.