Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.