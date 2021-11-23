This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
