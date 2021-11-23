 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

