Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It look…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's …
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degr…