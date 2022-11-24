Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
