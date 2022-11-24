 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

