Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

