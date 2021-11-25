This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Morganton's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. W…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be i…