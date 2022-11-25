This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It look…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's …
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mo…