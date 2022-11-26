 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

