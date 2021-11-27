 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert