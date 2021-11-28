 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert