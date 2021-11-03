 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

