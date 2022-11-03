 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

