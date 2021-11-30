 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

