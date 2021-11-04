Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.