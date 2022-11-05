This evening's outlook for Morganton: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Perio…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds ligh…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. P…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pred…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be ca…