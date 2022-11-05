 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

