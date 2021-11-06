 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

