Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

