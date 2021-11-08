 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

