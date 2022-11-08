Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
