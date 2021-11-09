 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

