Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
