Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

