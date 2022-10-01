Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
