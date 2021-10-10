 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

