Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.