Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

