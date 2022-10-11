Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
