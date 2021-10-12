 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert